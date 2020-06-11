Lakeland PBS

CLC Using Summer Semester to Plan For Fall

Lakeland News — Jun. 10 2020

Central Lakes College is at the beginning stages of their summer semester, and officials from the school believe this time will be critical in determining the fall semester’s schedule.

CLC has cut down on in-class visits as much as possible this summer, opting for a more virtual way of educating for their students. Dean of Enrollment Paul Preimesberger believes they will be able to bring back their students this fall because of the constant work the school has put in to adapting to a socially distanced type of learning.

The CLC summer semester started at the beginning of last week and will go until July 24th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

