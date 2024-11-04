Nov 4, 2024 | By: Miles Walker

CLC Using Grant Money to Help Support Campus Food Pantries

Central Lakes College has received $25,000 in grants from the Office of Higher Education to continue addressing food insecurities on its campuses, with $15,000 going towards a sustaining designation grant and $10,000 for an equipment grant.

CLC will use the sustaining designation grant to continue purchasing food through Second Harvest Northland. The equipment grant will help update the Staples Campus Food Pantry with shelving, a refrigerator, and a freezer, while also adding improvements to make the pantry more inviting.

An average of 475 students utilize CLC’s Food pantry at both its Staples and Brainerd locations every week.

