CLC To Host Law Enforcement Job Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement is invited to come out to Central Lakes College this Wednesday, February 26th, in the gym at the Brainerd campus.

The event is intended for those who are thinking about a career in law enforcement, corrections or probation. Representatives of the career field from across the region will be there to speak with visitors.

Any Questions, you can reach out to CLC Counselor Suzie Karsnia at suzanna.karsnia@clcmn.edu or 855-8015 or CLC Criminal Justice Instructor Gae Davis at gae.davis@clcmn.edu or 855-8264.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today