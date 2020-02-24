Lakeland PBS

CLC To Host Law Enforcement Job Fair

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 24 2020

Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement is invited to come out to Central Lakes College this Wednesday, February 26th, in the gym at the Brainerd campus.

The event is intended for those who are thinking about a career in law enforcement, corrections or probation. Representatives of the career field from across the region will be there to speak with visitors.

Any Questions, you can reach out to CLC Counselor Suzie Karsnia at suzanna.karsnia@clcmn.edu or 855-8015 or CLC Criminal Justice Instructor Gae Davis at gae.davis@clcmn.edu or 855-8264.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

In Focus: Brainerd Community Theatre Presenting “Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf”

Jack Pine Brewery Supports Nonprofit Organizations Through “Pints For A Purpose”

Brainerd Mayor Ed Menk Announces Upcoming Resignation

“Books, Burgers & Brews” Brings in Brainerd Library Patrons

Latest Stories

One Person Dead After Snowmobile Accident Over The Weekend In Fifty Lakes

Posted on Feb. 24 2020

Sanford Health Bagley Receives $10,000 Donation

Posted on Feb. 24 2020

Bemidji Jaycees Donate To Bemidji Robotics High School Team

Posted on Feb. 24 2020

Warroad Girls Hockey Falls to C-E-C in Class A Semifinals

Posted on Feb. 22 2020

Bemidji Boys Basketball Gets Big Win Over Cloquet

Posted on Feb. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.