Lakeland PBS
CLC To Host Duluth Civil Rights Director

Clayton Castle
Jan. 18 2018
Central Lakes College will host Carl Crawford, Duluth Human Rights Director, for its February Cultural Thursday event, the college has announced.

Crawford will address the state of our post-racial society in our community, state and nation. This presentation is in conjunction with Black History Month and will take place at noon Feb. 1 in the Chalberg Theatre at CLC’s Brainerd campus.

Crawford has served as coordinator of Lake Superior College’s Intercultural Center (ICC) and more recently was named Human Rights Officer for the City of Duluth.

For more information on this presentation or the CLC Cultural Thursday series contact Tracey Kloeckl-Jiménez at 218-855- 8183.

