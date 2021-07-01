CLC to Host Annual Science, Engineering & Manufacturing Camp

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brainerd-area students between the ages of 12 and 17 are invited to attend Central Lakes College’s annual summer Science, Engineering & Manufacturing (SEaM) camp.

The camp, which starts on Monday, July 5 and runs through Friday, July 9, gives students an opportunity for hands-on experience with mechanics, electronics, and more. At the end of the week, students will compete in three events. The camp is ready to welcome students back.

The camp runs from 9 AM to 3 PM each day. Lunch will be provided, and transportation is available from the Brainerd campus.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today