CLC to Host Annual Science, Engineering & Manufacturing Camp
Brainerd-area students between the ages of 12 and 17 are invited to attend Central Lakes College’s annual summer Science, Engineering & Manufacturing (SEaM) camp.
The camp, which starts on Monday, July 5 and runs through Friday, July 9, gives students an opportunity for hands-on experience with mechanics, electronics, and more. At the end of the week, students will compete in three events. The camp is ready to welcome students back.
The camp runs from 9 AM to 3 PM each day. Lunch will be provided, and transportation is available from the Brainerd campus.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.