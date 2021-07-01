Lakeland PBS

CLC to Host Annual Science, Engineering & Manufacturing Camp

Lakeland News — Jun. 30 2021

Brainerd-area students between the ages of 12 and 17 are invited to attend Central Lakes College’s annual summer Science, Engineering & Manufacturing (SEaM) camp.

The camp, which starts on Monday, July 5 and runs through Friday, July 9, gives students an opportunity for hands-on experience with mechanics, electronics, and more. At the end of the week, students will compete in three events. The camp is ready to welcome students back.

The camp runs from 9 AM to 3 PM each day. Lunch will be provided, and transportation is available from the Brainerd campus.

By — Lakeland News

