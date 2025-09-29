CLC to Hold Rosenmeier Forum on Southeast Asian Immigration to Minnesota

Next week, Central Lakes College’s Gordon Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government will be hosting a forum titled “Immigration to Minnesota

from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.”

The forum will be led by speaker Steve Young, Global Executive Director of The Caux Round Table, with the purpose of shedding light on the challenges of immigration and U.S. foreign policy. Young is the author of “Kissinger’s Betrayal: How America Lost the Vietnam War” and is considered a national expert on the conflict, according to a press release from CLC.

Steve Wenzel, the Rosenmeier Center’s executive director, hopes that the talk will bring in people to learn more about the successes that Minnesota has experienced with the hot button topic.

“This event is very important for the fact that we’re going to be able to see a time in Minnesota history when immigration was successful,” said Wenzel, “when it was legal, and when people wanted to help the boat people [refugees] of Vietnam establish their citizenship in America and in Minnesota.”

The forum will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 6th at the Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd.