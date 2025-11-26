CLC to Hold 4th Annual ‘Gathering of Waters’ Community Band Festival

The fourth annual Gathering of Waters, a community band festival organized by Central Lakes College, is returning to Little Falls next month.

Led by CLC Director of Instrumental Music Jonathan Laflamme, the festival will feature musicians of all ages from five different concert bands and wind ensembles based in central Minnesota.

According to event officials, the festival was founded to celebrate the many streams that come together to form the arts community. The event will be conclude with all the bands joining together to play one final march.

“There’s nothing that you can compare a performing ensemble to,” said Laflamme. “Getting people together to play for each other, I would say—I’ll just quote a very old book that says, ‘As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.’ So that would be it. As far as combining for a piece, that is also something that’s very magical.”

The festival will be held on Monday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Charles D. Martin Auditorium. Admission to the event is free.