CLC To Add Two New Transfer Pathway Degrees

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 5 2020

Central Lakes College announced today the addition of two new Transfer Pathway Degrees in Biology and Chemistry.

Transfer Pathway degrees are created by teams of educators from the Minnesota State system. These degrees will allow students to earn Associate in Arts Degree at CLC and then transfer seamlessly to Minnesota State universities and earn a bachelor’s degree in four years.

Students who complete Transfer Pathway degrees will be guaranteed junior status upon admission to a university and can complete their degree in an additional 60 credits. Students must still meet any special admission requirements for the major.

Both of the new opportunities will be available in the fall.

