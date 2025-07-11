Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 11, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell
CLC Students Work on Set Design to Bring Performing Arts Shows to Life
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Arts & Entertainment
The Pure Imagination of ‘Willy Wonka’ on Stage in Pequot Lakes
Sports
Joe Haeg’s Golf Fundraiser Continues Supporting Brainerd Warrior Football
Sports
Breezy Point’s Moser Takes 2nd at PDGA Amateur Master World Championships
Arts & Entertainment
In Focus: ‘The Tortoise and the Hare: Rematch!’ Teaches Kids About Teamwork
Scroll To Top