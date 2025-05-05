Students and faculty members at Central Lakes College were recognized Monday for their creative abilities.

Bent Pine is a collection of creative work from students and faculty that’s designed to let people get their submissions published. The journal includes everything from poems to photography and graphic design.

Six students and faculty members were awarded $100 each and will have their work featured in the next edition of the magazine.

“It’s something that we’re really proud of because it shows … faculty, students, everybody’s art so that they can express it in some way,” said CLC student Eileen Borg. “And for a lot of people, it’s their very first publication, so it’s exciting for them.”

Three students were also selected specifically for their writing to be featured in the Lakes Area Writers Alliance anthology, which is released each year.