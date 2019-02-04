CLC Student Awarded NCLEX Scholarship

A Central Lakes College student has been awarded a Hurst Review NCLEX Scholarship.

Lucy Felten, a nursing major and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member, was one of 15 students nationwide to be awarded the scholarship.

The scholarship, funded by national nursing exam prep company Hurst Review Services, is exclusively for Phi Theta Kappa nursing majors who plan to take the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

“Lucy has been a valuable leader and member of our Phi Theta Kappa club,” said Kate Porter, CLC PTK advisor. “This past year she helped lead a campus mental health awareness walk, organize a meal for our students, and this scholarship is an additional nod to Lucy’s incredible work ethic.”