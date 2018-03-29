CLC Softball Off To Hot Start This Season

After starting the season 4-4, the Central Lakes College softball team has found their stride. They’ve won six games in a row, scoring almost thirteen runs per game in that span.

“We’re all hitting the ball really well,” says Kayla Larson, a sophomore pitcher and outfielder. “We’ve hit a lot of home runs. We have a lot of power hitters on our team.”

“We’re hitting the ball well,” says head coach Ray Austin. “We haven’t wasted at-bats. We’ve had a lot of good at-bats and the kids are putting the ball in play hard.”

The Raiders have a deep pitching staff, with four starters who can get a win on any given day.

“When you have a great starting pitcher and you’re backing them up with a well above average relief pitcher, it always gives the pitcher confidence,” says Lisa Kossan, a freshman shortstop.

“It’s nice to keep the pitchers fresh. You only have to throw one game each day instead of two,” says Austin. “It really helps them bounce back the next day as well.”

The team boasts five returning players who provide great leadership for the freshmen.

“We can help them fix small adjustments,” says Larson. “We have really strong leaders that are really motivated and want to win.”

“All of the seniors are having really good years so far, and their leadership is showing with the freshmen,” says Austin.

The Raiders started their season with a week-long spring training trip to Florida, which helped the team both on and off the diamond.

“That was great for our team,” says Kossan. “The first few games are always going to be hard. It was great to be able to have all of these games under our belt. Some teams don’t get to play them. We did really well, and now, we’re so much closer than we used to be.”