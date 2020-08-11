CLC Requiring Visitors to Complete Health Questionnaire Before Entry to Campus

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As of yesterday, all visitors to Central Lakes College will be required to complete an online health self-assessment questionnaire before being granted access to either the Brainerd or Staples campuses, as part of the school’s continued effort to take precautions for the coronavirus.

All visitors to campus — including faculty, staff, administrators, employees and students— will be required to complete the survey each day before visiting either the Brainerd or Staples campuses.

Once completed, the screening tool will either indicate that a person is cleared to visit campus or indicate that they are not allowed to come to campus for health-related reasons. Persons cleared to visit campus will receive an email from the survey tool indicating that they are cleared, and once on campus should be prepared to produce this email if requested to do so.

This is in addition to the requiring cloth face coverings in all buildings as well as other designated spaces, except in locations or circumstances exempted under the state’s mask ordinance.

According to school officials, the online health screening tool is part of a system-wide initiative by the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities and is being implemented at each of the system’s 37 colleges and universities and at the system’s offices in St. Paul.

The web-based screening tools are available here, and links to the surveys are available here.

