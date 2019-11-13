CLC Recognized For Student Voter Engagement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College has received a gold seal for staying committed to increasing college student voting rates. CLC was recognized at the 2019 ALL IN Challenge Awards Ceremony for achieving a student voter rate between 40-49 percent.

“CLC is proud to receive this national recognition for our efforts. Our faculty, staff, administrators, and students are committed to working together to reduce apathy, increase engagement, and graduate civic-minded students prepared to solve the country’s and the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Director of Student Life at Central Lakes College Erich Heppner.

Central Lakes College’s data reveals that voter turnout increased to 45.2 percent, which is a 12.8 percent jump from the 2014 midterm election and higher than the national average.

“We are excited to honor Central Lakes College with an ALL IN Challenge gold seal in

recognition of their intentional efforts to increase democratic engagement and full voter

participation,” said Executive Director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge Jennifer Domagal-Goldman.

“More institutions like Central Lakes College are changing the culture on campus by institutionalizing nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts that are resulting in the incredible student voter turnout rates that we’ve seen across the country,” said Domagal-Goldman.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is a nonpartisan, national initiative recognizing and supporting campuses as they work to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and full student voter participation. The Challenge encourages higher education institutions to help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship, and make democratic participation a core value on their campus.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today