CLC Receives Grants Totaling $3.8 Million To Help Students

Thanks to three federal grants, totaling almost $4 million, the Upward Bound program at Central Lakes College will be able to continue to transform high school students into college students.

Two of the grants, the Todd County Upward Bound Grant and the Mille Lacs County Upward Bound Grant, are being renewed.

The newest grant, the Crow Wing County Upward Bound Grant, will directly go towards helping students from Brainerd High School transition into college life.

The grants will allow CLC’s Upward Bound program to hire additional personnel, including an assistant director and two additional advisers.

Accoring to a release from CLC, the “Upward Bound program provides educational services to modest income and first generation high school students who potentially would be the first generation to graduate from a 4-year college and to equip them in graduating from high school, enrolling into a college or university, and completing their post-secondary education.”

“The competition for TRIO Upward Bound program grants is extremely competitive nation wide. We are very fortunate to have been awarded a third TRIO Upward Bound grant,” said Charles Black Lance, Director of TRIO Programs at CLC. “We serve students during the academic year in their respective high schools, as well as during the summer as part of our Academic Summer Program, which is held on the Central Lakes College.”