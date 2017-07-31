CLC Receives Grants To Help Lower Income, First Generation Prospective College Students

Central Lakes College will receive nearly $4 million in grant funds over a five year period to help lower income and first generation high school students head to college.

The CLC’s Upward Bound Program will have its funding renewed from the Mille Lacs County Upward Bound Grant and Todd County Upward Bound Grant, according to a press release. But a newly received grant from the Crow Wing County Upward Bound Grant will directly impact students attending Brainerd High School.

With the $3.86 million in funding, CLC will be able to hire an assistant director and two additional academic advisors for the program.

Upward Bound provides free educational services for high school students in order to graduate, enroll in a college or university, and complete their post-secondary education.

“The competition for TRIO Upward Bound program grants is extremely competitive nation wide. We are very fortunate to have been awarded a third TRIO Upward Bound grant,” said Charles Black Lance, Director of TRIO Programs at CLC, in a statement.

The program serves students during the school year, as well as the summer through the Academic Summer Program held at the college.

More information on the program can be found here.