CLC Receives Grant to Fund TRIO Student Support Services

The TRIO Student Support Services Program at Central Lakes College has been re-funded for an additional 5 years after receiving a grant from the United States Department of Education.

The grant, which funds the program at $280,024 per year, was increased from $235,000 per year in the previous grant cycle. The program provides academic career counseling, mentoring and tutoring for low income, first generation college students, or disabled students.

CLC TRIO Student Support Services provides assistance to students who complete their Associate of Arts Degree, and helps students to successfully transfer to a 4-year college or university for their bachelor’s degree. The program has been at Central Lakes College since 2001.

“I am so proud to be part of a learning community of students and staff pulling in the same direction toward the dismantling of barriers, while empowering students toward academic success, graduation and transfer to a four-year college,” said TRIO Programs Director Charles Black Lance.

