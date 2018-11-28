Lakeland PBS
CLC Receives Award For Excellence In Student Voter Engagement

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 28 2018
Central Lakes College received a Silver Seal for Excellence in Student Voter Engagement at the ALL INN Challenge Awards Ceremony.

The first-ever ALL IN Challenge Awards Ceremony recognized colleges and universities committed to increasing college student voting rates.

Central Lakes College received a silver seal for achieving a student voting rate between 60 and 69 percent.

Student participation in elections has increased in the past few years. A recent report from the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement conducted by Tufts University, found that between the 2012 presidential election and the 2016 presidential election, student voting went from 45.1 percent of eligible voters in 2012 to 48.3 percent in 2016, a 7 percent improvement.

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is a national awards program that encourages higher education institutions to help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship and make democratic participation a core value on their campus.

