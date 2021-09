Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Dick and Lynn Carder Family Fund has provided students at Central Lakes College scholarships since Lynn’s death in 2015. Now with the passing of Dick, their kids have added an additional endowment of $21,000 for students pursuing what their dad loved most: horticulture.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today