CLC Professor Bringing Students Back to Poetry by Giving Away Books

Central Lakes College professor Jeff Johnson gave away more than 1,200 books of poetry today to local schools. Starting at noon on Friday, he hosted an event held in the East Parking lot of CLC, giving Joy Harjo’s “An American Sunrise” to his current English students and anyone else who stopped by.

He usually hosts a couple of gatherings for CLC students who love poetry each year. He tries to bring guests as frequently as he can. Due to the pandemic, he hasn’t been able to host many of these events, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying to grow poetry’s popularity.

