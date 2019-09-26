Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

CLC Proclaimed “Yellow Ribbon Company” By State Of Minnesota

Sep. 25 2019

Central Lakes College celebrated a milestone on Wednesday as they were recognized for their support of service members and military families. During a ceremony, CLC was officially proclaimed a Yellow Ribbon Company by the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs.

Since 2008, a state-wide program has been recognizing communities and workplaces for going “beyond” the yellow ribbon.

On Wednesday, Central Lakes College was officially recognized for their support of service members, military families, and veterans and was proclaimed a Yellow Ribbon Company by the State of Minnesota.

“This recognition is tremendous. We have a long history of serving our military service men and women, veterans, and military families for a long time here at Central Lakes College,” said CLC President Hara Charlier. “It is so important to us.”

Being a Yellow Ribbon Company means that a business or organization has created a comprehensive program that connects service members and their families with support, training, services, and resources.

“To become a Yellow Ribbon Organization they have to make commitments in three areas: veteran recruiting, hiring, and retaining, military connective employee, and in their case, student support, and connecting in with military community support groups within the communities that they serve,” explained Annette Kuyper, Minnesota Department of Military Affairs Director of Military Outreach.

Central Lakes College is the 67th organization to be recognized as a Yellow Ribbon Company.

The process to become a Yellow Ribbon Company is not easy, and it starts by developing a sustainable action plan that demonstrates their commitment to service members and their families.

“For the last year we’ve been working on putting together a big plan and part of that is just so each month we have activities going on that help support our students and the community and making sure that we’re honoring them as they come here,” added Joy Bodin, CLC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs.

CLC has long supported veterans and was one of the first colleges in the state to establish a Veterans Resource Center.

“Making sure that our service men and women and their families have access to adequate food and childcare, transportation, and a place to congregate,” added Charlier. “That they belong.”

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Gov. Tim Walz Wants More Electric Vehicles On Minnesota Roads

CLC Named “Great College To Work For”

“Role Of Government In Healthcare” Topic Of Thursday’s Rosenmeier Forum

CLC Looks To Change Dialogue Around Mental Illness During Suicide Prevention Week

Latest Story

Gov. Tim Walz Wants More Electric Vehicles On Minnesota Roads

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota will require car manufacturers to sell more electric vehicles in the state starting in the 2023 model year, Gov. Tim
Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Latest Stories

Gov. Tim Walz Wants More Electric Vehicles On Minnesota Roads

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Truck Hauling Jenni-O Turkey Feed Rolls Near Menahga

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Brainerd Girls Soccer Takes Big Win Over Rocori

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Grand Rapids Girls Soccer Falls to Cloquet/Carlton

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Bemidji Boys Soccer Gets Win Against Pelican Rapids

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.