CLC President Discusses Impact of Higher Education at BLAEDC’s Annual Meeting

Hanky HazeltonMay. 15 2023

The Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation hosted its annual meeting last Thursday to discuss higher education and what is being done to help out local businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Their keynote speaker was Hara Charlier, the president of Central Lakes College, who spoke on the impact of CLC’s programs and how they prepare future employees for employment in the region.

By — Hanky Hazelton

