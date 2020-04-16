Lakeland PBS

CLC Preparing For When Stay-at-Home Order is Over

Nathan Green — Apr. 15 2020

Central Lakes College is preparing for the day they get the green light to resume classes in person.

Officials there today gave Lakeland News an update on what the future might look like for the school whenever the stay-at-home order ends. CLC President Dr. Hara Charlier explained that though no one truly knows when students will be allowed to come back to a normal classroom setting across the state, the college has made sure to prepare a specific plan for when they are given the OK.

The stay-at-home order is currently scheduled to end on May 4th, though that date could get extended by Governor Walz.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Brainerd Store Faces Charges For Potentially Breaking Stay-at-Home Order

Ruby’s Pantry Changes Distribution Plan Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Some Students Facing Online Connection Issues For Distance Learning

Paul Bunyan Communications 2020 Cooperative Celebration Canceled

Latest Stories

Brainerd Store Faces Charges For Potentially Breaking Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on Apr. 15 2020

Ruby's Pantry Changes Distribution Plan Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Posted on Apr. 15 2020

Sather Family Farm Donates 616 Pounds of Beef to Food Shelf

Posted on Apr. 15 2020

Some Students Facing Online Connection Issues For Distance Learning

Posted on Apr. 15 2020

#BeTheLightMN Trend Honors The Class Of 2020

Posted on Apr. 15 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.