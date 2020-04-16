CLC Preparing For When Stay-at-Home Order is Over

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College is preparing for the day they get the green light to resume classes in person.

Officials there today gave Lakeland News an update on what the future might look like for the school whenever the stay-at-home order ends. CLC President Dr. Hara Charlier explained that though no one truly knows when students will be allowed to come back to a normal classroom setting across the state, the college has made sure to prepare a specific plan for when they are given the OK.

The stay-at-home order is currently scheduled to end on May 4th, though that date could get extended by Governor Walz.

