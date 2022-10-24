CLC Petals It Forward to Bring Joy to the Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For one day in October, flower shops spread joy across the country with an event called Petal It Forward. This past Wednesday, Central Lakes College’s horticulture club in Brainerd also took part in handing out bouquet joys to strangers.

Promoted by the Society of American Florists, the idea behind Petal It Forward is to give flowers or bouquets to strangers, where the stranger keeps one and share the other with someone else.

Traditionally, CLC has always done it at the college, but now they can branch out further. To make this year’s event possible, a former student and Smiles for Jake donated enough money to the Hort Club to buy a significant number of flowers to hand out.

About 550 businesses in 49 states and Washington D.C., as well as Canada, Colombia, and India, registered to participate this year’s Petal It Forward Program.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today