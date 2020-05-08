CLC Performing Arts to Live Stream Music For “Social Distancing” Series

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College and the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts will be hosting a live streamed solo performance to kick off their new “Gimme Shelter (in place)” series.

The interactive show, which takes place this Friday, May 8th, will feature Ted Manderfeld, who performs over 100 shows a year as part of the successful group Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos. The event is being used as a fundraiser for the CLC’s Student Support program.

The college is accepting donations online and by phone.

