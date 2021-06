Click to print (Opens in new window)

Summer comes early this year as the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center looks to start their summer concert series next week. Their first event, Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 6:30 PM.

