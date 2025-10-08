CLC Performing Arts Center Welcoming Michael Cavanaugh to Brainerd

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center is welcoming Billy Joel and Elton John tribute artist Michael Cavanaugh to the Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd this Friday.

Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel to play the Piano Man in the original Broadway musical “Movin’ Out.” Cavanaugh’s inclusion in this year’s season continues the trend of the CLC Performing Arts Center attracting name brand talent to the Brainerd Lakes Area.

The performance will take place this Friday, October 10th at 7:00 pm.