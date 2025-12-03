CLC Performing Arts Center to Hold 2 Holiday Shows in Brainerd

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center is getting ready for its final two shows of the year, with the hopes of putting the Brainerd Lakes community into the holiday spirit.

The performing arts center will first put on the Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” based on the animated TV special. The production will feature a cast of all ages from across the Brainerd area and runs Dec. 4-7 at CLC’s Chalberg Theatre.

On Dec. 13, the Rock & Roll Xmas Spectacular will grace the stage at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. The show presents classic Christmas songs with a reimagined rock twist to help set the tone for the holidays.

“By doing shows that kind of span a breadth of audience interest and ages, we’re allowing ourselves to not only support the kind of traditions that we’ve established with some of our shows, the musical taste of a lot of our audience, but we’re also able to bring out those younger audience members and performers to see this as something that they really want to spend their time doing,” said Joseph Yow, Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center Director.

Tickets are on sale now at clcperformingarts.com.