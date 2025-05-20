CLC Performing Arts Center Putting on Production of ‘The Exonerated’

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center will be presenting “The Exonerated” at the Dryden Theater in Brainerd this weekend.

The play tells the stories of death row inmates that were able to prove their innocence and escape their executions. The show is based on real people, and their stories were shared through interviews conducted by the show’s original playwrights.

Director Rebecca Timmins says that although the subject matter is quite heavy, audience members will be moved by the show.

“I think the community here who come to the show will find it interesting and eye-opening,” said Timmins. “This subject matter is something that I think is really important because we have so many people in our prisons right now. And I think if people want to be knowledgeable about what’s going on in the bigger world, this is a good way to learn it.”

The show will run this weekend from May 22nd to the 24th at 7:00 p.m., with an additional 2:00 p.m. matinee on the 24th.