CLC Performing Arts Center Brings Outdoor Movies To The Community

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 11 2020

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center presents “Movies Under the Stars,” where guests can watch a series of blockbuster movies on an inflatable movie screen.

The Performing Arts Center will host the movies on the south lawn of their Brainerd campus, on a new 25-foot inflatable movie screen.

The series will premiere four movies on the following dates:
Friday, August 14th at dusk
Saturday, August 15th at dusk
Wednesday, August 19th at dusk
Thursday, August 20th at dusk
It is anticipated that the start time will be 8:45 p.m. for each evening.

Tickets are available per person for $5, and will be sold at the outdoor ticket tent next to the south lawn, Brainerd campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitors can pay with cash or checks only.

Visitors can bring a lawn chair or blanket, and a flashlight if needed.

Need to know:
•  Limited snack/beverage/mask concessions sales available.
•  No large coolers, large bags or glass containers.
•  No alcohol or tobacco allowed on college grounds.
• Portable toilets available on site.
•  Service animals only.

For a list of movies and more information, please visit www.clcperformingarts.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

