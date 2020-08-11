CLC Performing Arts Center Brings Outdoor Movies To The Community
The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center presents “Movies Under the Stars,” where guests can watch a series of blockbuster movies on an inflatable movie screen.
The Performing Arts Center will host the movies on the south lawn of their Brainerd campus, on a new 25-foot inflatable movie screen.
The series will premiere four movies on the following dates:
Friday, August 14th at dusk
Saturday, August 15th at dusk
Wednesday, August 19th at dusk
Thursday, August 20th at dusk
It is anticipated that the start time will be 8:45 p.m. for each evening.
Tickets are available per person for $5, and will be sold at the outdoor ticket tent next to the south lawn, Brainerd campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitors can pay with cash or checks only.
Visitors can bring a lawn chair or blanket, and a flashlight if needed.
Need to know:
• Limited snack/beverage/mask concessions sales available.
• No large coolers, large bags or glass containers.
• No alcohol or tobacco allowed on college grounds.
• Portable toilets available on site.
• Service animals only.
For a list of movies and more information, please visit www.clcperformingarts.com.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.