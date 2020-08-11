CLC Performing Arts Center Brings Outdoor Movies To The Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center presents “Movies Under the Stars,” where guests can watch a series of blockbuster movies on an inflatable movie screen.

The Performing Arts Center will host the movies on the south lawn of their Brainerd campus, on a new 25-foot inflatable movie screen.

The series will premiere four movies on the following dates:

Friday, August 14th at dusk

Saturday, August 15th at dusk

Wednesday, August 19th at dusk

Thursday, August 20th at dusk

It is anticipated that the start time will be 8:45 p.m. for each evening.

Tickets are available per person for $5, and will be sold at the outdoor ticket tent next to the south lawn, Brainerd campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitors can pay with cash or checks only.

Visitors can bring a lawn chair or blanket, and a flashlight if needed.

Need to know:

• Limited snack/beverage/mask concessions sales available.

• No large coolers, large bags or glass containers.

• No alcohol or tobacco allowed on college grounds.

• Portable toilets available on site.

• Service animals only.

For a list of movies and more information, please visit www.clcperformingarts.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today