Apr 3, 2026 | By: Xzayver Curry

CLC Performing Arts Center Bringing ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ to the Stage

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center is set to bring “The Grapes of Wrath” to the Brainerd Lakes Area later this month.

Based on the classic 1939 novel by John Steinbeck, as well as the acclaimed film adaptation and Tony Award-winning stage version, the play follows a family forced to flee Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl to California, capturing the hardship, resilience, and hope that define their journey.

The production runs Apr. 30 to May 3 at the Chalberg Theatre, located on CLC’s Brainerd campus.

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