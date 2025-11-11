Nov 11, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell

CLC Performing Arts Center Bringing Prince Tribute to Brainerd

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center hosts many tribute concerts throughout the year, but their next one will feature the music of one of Minnesota’s most famous musicians.

Marshall Charloff and the Purple xPeRIeNCE are bringing the songs of Prince to Brainerd’s Gichi-Ziibi Center for the Arts this Saturday, November 15 at 7 p.m. The group includes Matt “Dr.” Fink, who was a keyboardist with Prince and the Revolution while they were touring.

“The reason that I am so captivated by this performer is he just does an incredible performance as Prince, and he also has members of his band who worked with Prince when Prince was was alive,” said Joseph Yow, CLC Performing Arts Center Director. “So it’s something that is a very authentic experience that we are trying to bring to the Brainerd Lakes Area, for those who might be really excited to see his music live.”

Tickets are available online at clcperformingarts.com.

