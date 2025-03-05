CLC Performing Arts Center Announces Auditions for 2025 Summer Shows

The Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center has announced its auditions schedule for its summer 2025 productions.

Auditions will go underway on March 28th from 4 to 6 p.m. and on the 29th from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Performing Arts Center will be showing “Hadestown: Teen Edition” and ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, with “Hadestown” set to showcase an all-teen cast and “Matilda” featuring younger children and adults. Both productions hope to resonate with younger audiences.