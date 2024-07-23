CLC Peace Officer Students Graduate from Skills Program

15 students recently graduated from Central Lake College’s Minnesota Peace Officer Skills program.

The students have completed two years of general education and peace officer studies and now have undergone an intense eight-week-long training program.

First added in 2013, the program allows students to get in the driver’s seat of new, state-of-the-art squad cars that have the same software officers use on the street today. Every student also takes a racial and ethnic awareness class.

The cadets were also trained in firearms, defense tactics, using a taser, chemical aerosol, radar, and more.

This year’s graduates are: