CLC Names New Director of Ag & Energy Center and Farm Business Management Program

Lakeland News — Oct. 12 2020

Cory Detloff

Central Lakes College has found their new director of the Ag & Energy Center and Farm Business Management program in Cory Detloff.

Detloff replaces Keith Olander, who had been in the role since 2014, and will become the executive director of CLC’s AgCentric Program. The role Detloff assumes as Ag & Energy Center Director helps oversee a program that has helped students use cutting edge information to innovate agriculture in a way to help farming sustainability.

CLC’s Farm Business Management is a program that consists of 250 farmers in the region that work with seven college faculty students.

