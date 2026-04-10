CLC Names Brett Vesel as Next Raiders Football Head Coach

Brett Vesel will be the newest head football coach at Central Lakes College.

The Duluth native brings over four decades of coaching experience to the Raiders, including 30 years as a head football coach, mostly at the high school level in Minnesota and Wisconsin. He previously led the Carlton Bulldogs to their only state tournament appearance, the La Crosse Logan Rangers to their best finish in program history, and helped the La Crescent Lancers advance to two section championship games.

The Raiders went 6-13 over the past two seasons, but according to CLC Athletics Director Krystal Brodeen, Vesel has earned a reputation for transforming struggling programs into competitive teams while “prioritizing accountability, strong character, and the overall development of the student-athletes.”