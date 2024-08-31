CLC Music Ensemble to Be Featured at State Music Educator Convention

A Central Lakes College musical ensemble will be the featured collegiate band for the Minnesota Music Educators Association State Convention this year.

In doing so, the Central Lakes Wind Symphony has earned one of the highest honors a collegiate band can achieve in the state. The ensemble is comprised of musicians of varied backgrounds and includes high school and college students, music educators, and enthusiasts.

In a press release, CLC says this recognition highlights the ensemble’s exceptional musicianship, artistry, and dedication, and offers students invaluable educational experiences through rigorous performance preparation. This is much to the delight of CLC Instrumental Music Director Jonathan Laflamme.

“Can it work with students that are in high school?” he asked. “Can it work with college students? Can it work with community members? Can it work with people that are older than me, more experienced than me, and are better musicians than myself? And the answer that I know now is, yes, it can.”

CLC’s music department also offers a chamber ensemble, chamber choir, concert choir, two jazz ensembles, and two bands. Anyone interested in joining can email Laflamme.