CLC Looks To Update Athletic Facilities With New Campaign
The Central Lakes College Raiders are hoping to raise $220,000 for updates and additions in the athletic program.
“The upgrades are due,” said Greg Medeck the head football coach. “College athletics serves a wonderful function for our student athletes, our campus and our community.”
Starting with the football facilities the school hopes to renovate the press box to benefit the fans, athletes and most importantly the students.
“We will have a third level which will really be able to accommodate our videography program, improve our seating structure, improve our views and sight lines to really serve our fan base and our student athletes in a better capacity,” Medeck said.
For a football program that hasn’t seen changes in quite some time.
“The structure itself is in the same state as it was when I played here 20 years ago so I know it goes back beyond that,” Medeck said.
In addition, the capital campaign hopes to upgrade the baseball and softball dugouts to increase the capacity size and get them up to current standards.
“This is really a team effort here between our campus, community and alumni and we are really excited to bring those three partners together,” Medeck said.
Leading the way in the campaign is the Findorff Family who has donated funds in the past for the Findorff Athletic Complex. Once again, they have stepped forward and will match each gift, dollar for dollar up to $40,000.
“It’s hard to fundraise and it’s hard to get things built that you like to get built and for somebody to step up to do these things is pretty amazing what they see in what we are accomplishing,” said Jim Russell the school’s athletic director.
As of today, the athletic program has raised $140,000 with the Findorff family continuing to match donations until the end of the year.
“We really want to close this campaign out so we can get to some groundbreaking and finish this project hopefully by next calendar year,” Medeck said.
To upgrade facilities for their football, softball and baseball programs.
“This is fun, for us to all come together and try to do something that is special,” Russell said.
The inside trophy cases will also get updates if the campaign is successful.
