CLC Looking to Keep Summer Education Program Running This Year

Nathan Green — May. 15 2020

Central Lakes College will be, like many schools around the country, trying to keep their summer education program running.

The college feels confident they are prepared to resume classes to their normal summer schedule for many of their students. This is because many of the courses are already online, and also due to the feeling of being able to safely social distance within their buildings.

CLC will continue to adjust their summer plans according to the state’s guidelines.

Nathan Green

