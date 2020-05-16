CLC Looking to Keep Summer Education Program Running This Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College will be, like many schools around the country, trying to keep their summer education program running.

The college feels confident they are prepared to resume classes to their normal summer schedule for many of their students. This is because many of the courses are already online, and also due to the feeling of being able to safely social distance within their buildings.

CLC will continue to adjust their summer plans according to the state’s guidelines.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today