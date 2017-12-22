CLC Launches Capital Campaign To Renovate Dryden Theatre

In this, the season of giving, the Central Lakes College theatre department is looking towards the future and beginning a capital campaign to renovate the Dryden Theatre, the small black box theatre named after former CLC theatre professor Bob Dryden.

Since its beginning in 1992, the Dryden Theatre has seen a wide variety of events and performances. The theatre department uses it to put on shows of difference magnitudes, with everything between a major musical and a one-person show.

After being a work in progress for the past 25 years, CLC Theatre Director Patrick Spradlin believes it’s time to make the theatre shine like the jewel that it is. And despite the campaign just beginning, the future possibilities for the space are endless. And Spradlin already has a few ideas.

The total cost of the project is about $130,000 dollars.