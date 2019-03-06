CLC Kicks Off Women’s History Month Events And Celebrations

This May marks the 100th anniversary of the United States House of Representatives passing a resolution granting women the right to vote. Central Lakes College is celebrating Women’s History Month throughout the month of March to commemorate the achievements women have made throughout history.

The cafeteria at Central Lakes College was packed Wednesday as CLC kicked off a month of celebration and events for Women’s History Month.

“I think this is a great time to just celebrate the progress that’s been made with women’s history and then just to keep a focus on the future on how we need to continue to come together and work on progress,” said Alita Reque-Peterson, CLC Psychology Instructor.

The kickoff event showcased various speakers who talked about the significance of yellow roses and the color white with the women’s suffrage movement.

CLC is hosting a multitude of events throughout the month of March that are open to the community. The events begin after CLC’s spring break and include everything from workshops on culture and poetry to a talk on making a difference in the world of sex trafficking.

“We have some American Indian people coming in to talk about culture and poetry and then we have some of our own faculty and staff facilitating different workshops,” added Reque-Peterson.

CLC is partnering with many community organizations throughout the month, one of them being the American Association of University Women.

“We try to live out our mission of empowering younger women and giving them opportunities for educational equity,” said Julie Despot, Brainerd Lakes Area AAUW President.

Administrators at Central Lakes College know the importance of celebrating women’s achievements in history.

“The month of March and focusing on women’s history gives us an opportunity to look at all of the things that have been accomplished by women,” explained Despot. “The number of things that have had to happen through legislation.”

The college believes that it is important to have conversations and honor women’s history with not only students, but community members as well.

“We need to teach these stories and we need to teach “her” story to our students, to one another. We all need to learn these very important stories and contributions,” said Kim Pilgrim who spoke at the event.

All the Women’s History Month events at CLC are open to the public:

• March 18: Presentation on the history of birth control with Sue Hadland, advanced practice registered nurse, at noon in C236, sponsored by WeARE Advocates for Reproductive Education.

• March 19: “Finding our Voice Through Art Practices” by Adrienne Benjamin 1-3 p.m. in the Chalberg Theatre. There will be a poetry workshop afterward 2-3 p.m. in E203.

• March 19: “The Two Medicines of Healing: Laughter and Tears” by Denise Estey Lindquist, 3:30-4:30 p.m. in E203.

• March 21: Ted Talk Lunch and Learn “Listening to Shame” by Brene Brown and facilitated by CLC accessibility coordinator Mallori Sheik, noon to 12:50 p.m. in C236.

• March 25: “A Journey of Healing, Hope & Empowerment through Travel” by Natalie Reque, noon to 12:50 in C236.

• March 27: “Leadership, Gender Roles and Communication: Creating Inclusion” by CLC English instructor James Rutledge, noon to 12:50 p.m. in C236.

• March 27: “Rising Hope: Making a Difference in the World of Sex Trafficking,” 2-4 p.m. in E203, hosted by the American Association of University Women and presented by Freedom Ranch.

• March 28: “Understanding and Disengaging from Patriarchy in the Systems around Us: What it Really Means to be a Man” by CLC sociology instructor Scott Foster, noon to 12:50 p.m. in E203.