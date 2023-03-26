Lakeland PBS

CLC Joins Micro-pathways Initiative for Machine Tool, Entrepreneurship Programs

Lakeland News — Mar. 25 2023

Central Lakes College has announced it will design micro-pathways in its Machine Tool Technologies and Entrepreneurship programs.

A press release from CLC says they will partner with the Education Design Lab to implement and scale new learning models for higher education and future work.

Micro-pathways are two or more stackable credentials that can be achieved within less than a year of schooling and result in a job at or above the local median wage. It also allows the student to balance work and life responsibilities while continuing on to an associate degree or higher if they choose to do so.

18 other colleges began planning similar programs last February, and that number is expected to grow to 30 institutions by the end of the spring.

