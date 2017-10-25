CLC Is Breaking Welding Stereotypes

The welding program at CLC has been around for nearly 50 years but more recently, instructors have noticed a growing diversity in welders.

Females, students with disabilities and non-traditional aged students have been taking over the welding classroom. Many of the older students have encouraged younger students and been able to share life lessons with them along the way. The added number of females in the room bring an added layer of detail to welding.

The diversity in the classroom is a positive step for instructors who say anyone that wants to weld, certainly can. David Otto, one of the welding instructors at CLC said he has made slight modifications to the work shop for students with disabilities but said it does not change the class atmosphere or the way the material is presented to the students.

The breaking of stereotypes is better preparing his students for the workforce.