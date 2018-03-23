DONATE

CLC Instructor Gives Tips On How To Keep Your Information Safe Online

Mar. 22 2018
Sam Espana knows that he’s more protected online than most people.

“I don’t personally share every detail of where I go and what I do, but some people do,” says Espana, a computer science instructor at Central Lakes College with an extensive background in cyber security.

This cyber security expert hopes that he can change your ways. While Facebook may be in the news this week, it’s not the only site you should be worried about.

“Any application that you download, whether it is Facebook or LinkedIn for example, if it is free, they are selling your information,” says Espana. “They have to make money somehow. There’s a reason they’re a multi billion-dollar company.”

Specifically on Facebook, there are a few easy ways to make your information more secure. You can go into your settings and check your privacy settings. There, you can change who sees what on Facebook, but you can also change your exposure on other sites. There is an option to disallow search engines to be able to link to your Facebook profile. You can also see which apps and websites are accessing your Facebook profile and disable those that you’d like.

While most people know that you should be cautious when you use a computer, your phone is also a great access point for those trying to gain access to your information.

“The computing power of the phone is as good if not better than a computer,” says Espana. “Therefore, they should treat their device with great care for security and privacy.”

Espana also recommends limiting what websites you have accounts with, as they can be all linked together. It is especially important to not use the same password on different websites. If you can’t remember your password, don’t leave them written on sticky notes around your monitor. Keep them in a safe, secure location.

