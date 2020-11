Click to print (Opens in new window)

With social distancing restrictions causing some of the noisiest places at Central Lakes College to become some of the quietest, U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo was invited to speak virtually as part of the college’s “Verse Like Water” poetry series.

You can find the interview with Harjo on the school’s website.

