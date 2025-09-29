Sep 29, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

CLC Hosts ‘Floss Cutting’ for New Dental Facility in Brainerd

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

leech lake band ball club wellness center groundbreaking thumbnail

09-29-2025

Community

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Breaks Ground on Ball Club Wellness Center

brainerd public schools riverside elementary district sign thumbnail

09-29-2025

Education & Government

Brainerd Public Schools Beginning Search for New Superintendent

highway 71 park rapids corridor study thumbnail

09-29-2025

Community

MnDOT Hosting Park Rapids Open House on Highway 71 Corridor Study

steve young rosenmeier forum thumbnail

09-29-2025

Community

CLC to Hold Rosenmeier Forum on Southeast Asian Immigration to Minnesota