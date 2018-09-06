Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

CLC Hosts First Cultural Thursday Series Of School Year

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

Central Lakes College held their first Cultural Thursday event of the year today. CLC instructors presented on a recent trip to Guatemala with Habitat for Humanity.

The trip took place last March as an alternative Spring Break option for those who were looking for a non-traditional vacation. The group spent their days traveling to a remote village where they built a total of five households a smokeless stove.

“So I had this idea to, in my mind it would be an alternative spring break trip. Because I know that college students are traveling to other countries to hangout on the beach and drink and I thought there might be some people who would want to do something, travel, and do good works,” said Jane Peterson, a Physical Education Instructor at CLC who went on the trip.

The Cultural Thursday series was started almost 20 years ago as a way for community members to learn more about different world cultures with the goal of developing understanding and bridges between people. The trip to Guatemala allowed the group to do impactful work, while connecting to a culture different than their own.

“You go to places and see things that the average tourist would not see. So it just adds the interest to the trip and so you come home this this, a good feeling that you’ve done some service,” explained David Kobilka, a Geoscience Instructor at CLC who was the head of the trip. “Plus you’ve learned some really important things about the culture and the economy and the, you know, the social situation in the country.”

CLC’s Cultural Thursday events are free and open to the public. The next one will be held on October 4 at 12:00 p.m.

 

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Baxter Homes Relocated To Make Room For Cypress Drive Expansion

Work Starts On New Habitat For Humanity Home

Community Spotlight: Afternoon Tea For Hope Raises Over $15,000

CLC Group Volunteers In Guatemala

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.