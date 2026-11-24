Central Lakes College in Brainerd hosted its latest Verse Like Water Event this past Wednesday, where the school brought in an internationally acclaimed poet, educator, musician, and activist to meet and perform for students.

Joining in this Verse Like Water was New York poet Cornelius Eady, who recently wrote and performed a poem for the inauguration ceremony of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Eady understood that many students who attended left with an appreciation not just for poetry, but for themselves.

Verse Like Water is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.