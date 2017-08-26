DONATE

LPTV NEWS

CLC Hosts Agricultural Field Day

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

Community members, local supporters and Central Lakes College faculty spent an afternoon out at the farm. The organizers gave tours of the different research projects currently underway on the grounds. Protecting ground water was a main topic of discussion today as the large group gathered.

“I love to see people take ownership of their food system for some it is as a consumer and understanding where that food comes from. Others are obviously producing and they want to improve their operation. Then, of course, there is that whole gambit in between,” said Keith Olander, CLC Dean of Agricultural Studies.

No matter how you are involved, agriculture affects everybody. CLC wants to make sure that students get the opportunity to try real agricultural equipment.

“Well, I love agriculture, and you can’t really get that anywhere else. There is a whole bunch of programs all across the state that has a little bit to do with agriculture. But agriculture in a sense is only taught on the farm,” said CLC student Kathryn Barrett.

The education reaches farther than just those that are enrolled at Central Lakes College.

“It’s good to get out in the community and show people that aren’t traditionally involved in agricultural equipment. The ride drives plant a seed in kids that says this is something I want to pursue and get involved with the industry. Going forward, it is critical that we get more people involved in agriculture and get a better understanding of what puts the food on the plate,” said Branden Halvorson, Location Manager at Midwest Machinery.

Many local organizations support the work at CLC, but their efforts go far beyond local impact.

“There is some really phenomenal work going on that sometimes it will generate interest or benefit for others that are right around us. But there is a regional impact and even a state impact when we think about it. Our soils here represent about 600,000 acres across the state of Minnesota that we consider more sandy or core sandy and irrigated. Our research can be applied to a lot of different areas of the state,” Olander said.

Technology, research and most importantly food are all growing at CLC’s agricultural campus.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

CLC Students Head Back To Classes For 2017-18 School Year

Community Members In Brainerd Enjoy The Eclipse Safely

CLC Receives Grants To Help Lower Income, First Generation Prospective College Students

CLC Receives Grants Totaling $3.8 Million To Help Students

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Amber cross said

Love over hate any day United we stand together against the hate that continues... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

Latest Story

A Record Year For Bemidji’s Parks

While the last few days of summer slip away, and the fall season begins to pop its bright colors, many reflect at all the summer memories that
Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Latest Stories

A Record Year For Bemidji's Parks

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

In Focus: 12th Annual Lakes Bluegrass Festival Takes Over Pine River

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Sanford Bemidji Implements New Security Technology For Patient Safety

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Red Lake Police Seize Drugs And Cash, Homeowner Charged

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

Verndale Man Dies In ATV Crash

Posted on Aug. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.