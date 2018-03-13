CLC Hosting Free Egg Hunt
Central Lakes College in Brainerd is hosting a free egg hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m. at their Staples campus.
Kids 10 years and younger are invited to come and search for eggs. Different age groups will have their own area to search for eggs.
Free pictures with the bunny will be provided.
The hunt will begin promptly at 1 p.m. and late arrivals will not be guaranteed eggs.
You can email eheppner@clcmn.edu with any questions.
